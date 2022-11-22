FBI search warrant executed at Farragut home
WVLT News crews were on the scene.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Federal Bureau of Investigation agents executed a search warrant at a Farragut home on Tuesday.
A WVLT News crew was on the scene.
The reasoning behind the warrant is unclear, but Internal Revenue Services officials are expected to release additional information later.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.