FBI search warrant executed at Farragut home

WVLT News crews were on the scene.
The FBI executed a search warrant on a Farragut home on Tuesday.
The FBI executed a search warrant on a Farragut home on Tuesday.(WVLT News)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Federal Bureau of Investigation agents executed a search warrant at a Farragut home on Tuesday.

A WVLT News crew was on the scene.

The reasoning behind the warrant is unclear, but Internal Revenue Services officials are expected to release additional information later.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Christmas lights (FILE)
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
Knox County Schools is working to stay open, as nearby school districts close due to illness.
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
Police officer interferes with traffic stop
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home

Latest News

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign
Nice Wednesday ahead
Enjoy the sunshine and warmth Wednesday before the clouds and rain arrives
WVLT News team honored with six Midsouth Regional Emmy Award nominations
WVLT News team honored with six Midsouth Regional Emmy Award nominations
The department posted dashcam footage of the event.
VIDEO: Cookeville police ask drivers to be more aware after tractor-trailer drives through downed powerlines