How to get your car ready for winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winter is soon coming, and as people hit the roads for the holiday weekend, car experts are working on teaching people what they need to do to prepare their cars.

”That’s really important to know what your car is capable of and not trying to go somewhere where it’s not designed to go. You wouldn’t want to take a passenger car vehicle off the road intentionally or unintentionally,” said Sales and Service Advisor at Fisher Tire David Rigsby.

Rigsby and the crew at Fisher Tire have been working the past two weeks non-stop helping prepare people’s cars for winter.

From tire pressure to tire tread, Rigsby said starting at the rubber could save you headaches down the line.

”First of all, it maintains tread depth, and that’s what helps meet the road surface. That’s the only way the tire can grip is have it against the road surface. If it’s under-inflated. it tends to cup. If it’s over-inflated then you’ve only got that much of the tread against the road surface,” said Rigsby.

After the tires, checking your car’s coolant is critically important. Doing that can protect your engine in cold weather.

“You want to be sure that the coolant protection level is good particularly if you’re going into a cooler climb,” said Rigsby.

After tires and coolant, Rigsby added making sure your battery is good to go, and quality windshield wipers can make all the difference in having a smooth trip, or a nightmare drive around the winter holidays.

