How to get your car ready for winter

As winter approaches, its important to make sure your car is ready for the winter weather.
Car experts are advising drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready for winter.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winter is soon coming, and as people hit the roads for the holiday weekend, car experts are working on teaching people what they need to do to prepare their cars.

”That’s really important to know what your car is capable of and not trying to go somewhere where it’s not designed to go. You wouldn’t want to take a passenger car vehicle off the road intentionally or unintentionally,” said Sales and Service Advisor at Fisher Tire David Rigsby.

Rigsby and the crew at Fisher Tire have been working the past two weeks non-stop helping prepare people’s cars for winter.

From tire pressure to tire tread, Rigsby said starting at the rubber could save you headaches down the line.

”First of all, it maintains tread depth, and that’s what helps meet the road surface. That’s the only way the tire can grip is have it against the road surface. If it’s under-inflated. it tends to cup. If it’s over-inflated then you’ve only got that much of the tread against the road surface,” said Rigsby.

After the tires, checking your car’s coolant is critically important. Doing that can protect your engine in cold weather.

“You want to be sure that the coolant protection level is good particularly if you’re going into a cooler climb,” said Rigsby.

After tires and coolant, Rigsby added making sure your battery is good to go, and quality windshield wipers can make all the difference in having a smooth trip, or a nightmare drive around the winter holidays.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Christmas lights (FILE)
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker leaves South Carolina game with torn ACL

Latest News

Knox County Schools is working to stay open, as nearby school districts close due to illness.
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
More people are buying Christmas trees, and more are opting for the real thing.
Real or Fake: Which type of Christmas tree should you get?
Knox County Schools stay open
Real or Fake: Which type of Christmas tree should you get?
Real or Fake: Which type of Christmas tree should you get?