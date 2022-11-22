Mass burglars stole about $100k worth of Nike shoes in Autumn Ridge

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of burglars broke into a shoe store in Autumn Ridge on Sunday.

Memphis Police Department responded to the burglary at Valid Kixx located on 6569 Winchester Road around 9 p.m.

Surveillance showed approximately 20 men running in and out of the store grabbing merchandise.

The suspects threw a 4-way tire wrench through the window and entered the business, and while in the store, the suspects kicked a hole in the rear of the business wall to gain entry into the store room full of new shoes, says MPD.

Police say the suspects left the scene in several different vehicles, a dark-colored dodge charger, challenger, and light-colored Infinity and Mercedes.

The suspects took approximately $100,000 worth of Nike shoes, according to police.

The owner created a gofundme fundraiser to continue with their business for the community.

“We were looking forward to our Holiday Toy Drive. We already had toys collected. Those were also taken. We are at a loss for words but not hope. This Gofundme will help to repair the damage, rebuild the dream, and ensure we can still bring some joy to the youth of Memphis this holiday season,” the owner of Valid Kixx said. “It won’t be easy, but with support from our community, we know it can be possible. We humbly set this up as a way to communicate that we need help but would be just as appreciative of a “share” to help tell our story. Thank you Team Valid”

