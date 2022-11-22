Pack your patience for holiday travel this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA reports nearly 54 million people are set to travel for the holiday weekend in 2022.

The travel trend follows an increase in travel confidence as the world further separates from the COVID-19 pandemic.

90% of the travelers over Thanksgiving are hitting the road.

Of the more than 54 million, more than 49 million of them are driving more than 50 miles for the holiday.

”Have your normal plan of what you think should happen but then maybe have a backup plan, especially through a major metro area, maybe have some backup route options in case you hit traffic or something else were to happen,” said AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper.

Cooper added making sure you track your route before hitting the road and planning for any road construction or slowdowns will help keep you headache free for the holiday.

Other people are turning to fly the friendly skies this year.

At McGhee Tyson airport in Knoxville, officials are gearing up for a busy next few days.

”We look at that, we know that we are higher over the year and were seeing air travel rebound post-pandemic so we really see that continue through the holiday season,” said Becky Huckaby, an airport spokesperson.

Huckaby preached the importance of making sure to check the weather and social media of the airports for a possible connection, or sure destination.

As holiday travel is always hectic, Huckaby said packing patience and carrying bags on with you, are a few ways to keep the process smooth and easy.

”So, pack your patience when you’re coming out to the airport. Make sure you come out two hours before your scheduled departure time to give yourself plenty of time to find a parking spot, get checked in, get through security, and get to your gate for when the flight comes,” said Huckaby. “We’re also encouraging people to carry on their luggage, checked bags slow down the process when you’re navigating, and if something does happen in regards to a cancellation or delay you have your luggage there with you.”

McGhee Tyson is projecting Sunday to be the airport’s busiest travel day, but the weekend as a whole is proving to be packed with flyers into East Tennessee.

