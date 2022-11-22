VIDEO: Cookeville police ask drivers to be more aware after tractor-trailer drives through downed powerlines

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cookeville Police Department are asking drivers to take more care after a tractor-trailer drove through downed powerlines, damaging an officer’s cruiser Tuesday.

“The driver did not see the officer and struck the power lines causing the utility pole and power lines to break narrowly missing the officer and striking his patrol vehicle,” officials said.

The officer involved in the incident was not injured, but the lines did hit his cruiser. The department posted dashcam footage of the event.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to ask you to help keep our officers safe. Please be cautious when you see emergency vehicles and take note of your surroundings, it could save a life,” officials said.

