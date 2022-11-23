Blount Co. man charged in fentanyl overdose death

Scott Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving fentanyl.

Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified the person that provided the victim with fentanyl.

A Sevier County Grand Jury received the case on Nov. 1, 2021. Scott Carmichael from Blount County was indicted for second-degree murder and the sale and delivery of schedule II.

When the indictments were issued, Carmichael was serving time in a Connecticut prison on different charges. He was transported back to Sevier County to answer the indictments.

“While these charges will not reverse the events that occurred, my hope is that it will serve as a deterrent to all those that illegally sell drugs,” Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges said.

“It will not be tolerated and we will aggressively investigate all overdose cases on behalf of the victim(s) and any possible future victim(s) that may fall prey to these criminals,” he continued.

Carmichael is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

