Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a Vanderbilt student who had been missing since Sunday has been found in New Hampshire.

Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Sotelo’s body was found next to Lafayette Brook, a little more than three miles from the start of the trail where she was dropped off. Conservation officers estimate she had veered off the trail and succumbed to the elements sometime Sunday evening.

Early indications point to Sotelo getting caught in an area she could not properly navigate, coupled with single-digit temperatures and 40-60 mph winds overnight, and likely experiencing extreme hypothermia.

A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, but there has been no evidence of foul play, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed.

Roughly 60 ground searchers representing multiple governmental agencies and search and rescue teams had been looking for Sotelo. Helicopters were also used in the search when weather permitted.

Sotelo was a sophomore at Vanderbilt University majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology.

Vanderbilt University’s Dean of Students emailed students a statement regarding Sotelo.

