Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives.

Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77.

Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:

Chip was the most selfless and loving person I’ve ever known. We both come from big families, so love of family is something we shared. He was always happy and laughing, with that big beautiful smile that I love to see. He was my best friend and the love of my life. I know this separation is only temporary-no matter how terribly permanent it feels-because I know we will be reunited one day.

The Myers family released the following statement:

Our family wishes to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of love, support , texts, calls, food, flowers, and most especially prayers for our family during our tremendous, devastating grief and loss of Jason. We also extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Chip Tayag.

Jason was the ‘Good News’ in the news and everything he did pointed to Christ. He loved living out his dream at WBTV.

He taught us all that the most important thing in life is your relationship with God and your relationships with others. His love for his family was exemplary.

❤️ We have a gaping hole in our hearts that only God’s peace can fill, but we know exactly where Jason is —in the arms of Jesus, and we know that we will see him again.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe. Gifts may also be made to St. Jude and Mercy Church.

