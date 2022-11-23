Farragut teacher gives back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Mrs. Flatford’s high school classes have been making gingerbread houses for the Fantasy of Trees for more than a decade.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 10 years, Lynsey Flatford has been organizing efforts at Farragut High School to give back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. It’s a cause she’s passionate about because her daughter spent an extended period of time there getting treatment around the holiday season.

“Children’s Hospital has been so good to us, and I decided I wanted to give back,” said Flatford.

As a family consumer science teacher, Flatford decided she would have her students make gingerbread houses for the Fantasy of Trees that takes place every year.

For two weeks, her high school students spend two hours a day making these elaborately decorated houses that sell for about $100 to $200 each.

For Flatford, she’s hoping that some Christmas cheer from Fantasy of Trees can end up in the rooms of patients at ETCH.

“Being in a hospital can be isolating lonely and feel like you’re missing out so when you bring the cheer to the room it makes all the difference,” said Flatford.

The money from Fantasy of Trees will go towards the hospital’s efforts to buy a new ambulance, which will cost around $400,000.

The event is open to the public all week at the Knoxville Convention Center.

