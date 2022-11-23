Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Knox County Schools security officer was arrested, charged and indicted on several counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officials and documents obtained by WVLT News.

Anthony Roy Bennett, 32, was indicted on Nov. 10 and arrested on Nov. 15. He was indicted on 22 counts of sexual exploitation, documents said.

“Anthony Bennett was arrested last week by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after being indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury,” Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. “That indictment was the result of an ongoing KPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. We cannot release any additional information at this time due to the nature and status of the case.”

Bennett’s indictment gives some details on his charges. Specifically, it states that Bennett allegedly distributed pictures of minors having sex or simulating sex.

WVLT News reached out to Carly Harrington, a representative for Knox County Schools, who confirmed that Bennett was employed by the school system. Harrington also told WVLT News that Bennett was fired before his arrest earlier this month and placed on administrative leave prior to being terminated.

WVLT News has asked Harrington for more information, such as the reason behind Bennett’s firing and the location where he worked, but has not heard back at this time.

