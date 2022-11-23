Former Union Co. deputy indicted on charges of official oppression

Joey Lynn McBee with the Union County Sheriff’s Office was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Joey Lynn McBee
Joey Lynn McBee(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Union County deputy was accused of and indicted on a charge of official oppression, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents were asked by the 8th Judicial District Attorney to investigate allegations against Joey Lynn McBee in September.

Agents said while McBee was a deputy, he walked up to a woman visiting a home in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing.

McBee also detained her for an extended period of time before he took her back to the house where she was arrested, according to TBI agents.

On Tuesday, the Union County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging McBee with one count of official oppression.

TBI agents and UCSO deputies arrested McBee Tuesday evening on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

