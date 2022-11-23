Gas station employees held at gunpoint in Anderson Co. robbery

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after he allegedly held two employees at gunpoint during a robbery of the Rocky Top 76 Gas Station on Lake City Highway, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker said.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the gas station on reports of an armed robbery, but deputies said the suspect had already fled the scene.

Video surveillance showed the suspect, later identified as Carlos Hernandez, holding two gas station employees at gunpoint while taking the till from the cash register.

ACSO deputies found the description of Hernandez’s car from the gas station’s security cameras.

Deputies tracked Hernandez to an area in South Clinton. ACSO deputies, Clinton Police Department officers and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force searched the area and found the car at a house on Unaka street.

Hernandez was found and arrested. He faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping, theft of $1,000-$2,5000 and tempering with evidence.

He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility without bond.

