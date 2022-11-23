GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash

Proceeds will benefit the family of Jason Myers.
WBTV | Remembering Chip Tayag & Jason Myers
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A GoFundMe is now active for the families of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who were both killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday.

[WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag]

Jason was a husband and father of four.

He grew up watching WBTV as a child and came to the station in 2019.

Anyone wishing to donate to Jason’s family can do so HERE.

Chip was an experienced helicopter pilot for over 20 years and had flown with WBTV for five years. He deeply loved his family, friends, and his Catholic faith. He was well-known for his humility, kindness, sense of humor, and his love of flying.

Anyone wishing to donate to Chip’s family can do so HERE.

