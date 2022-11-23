Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.(Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge said Tuesday she will not lower a nearly $50 million punishment against Alex Jones that a jury handed down earlier this year over the Infowars host spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Since that August trial in Texas, other judgments against Jones in Connecticut have stacked up to a staggering $1.44 billion — setting up what experts say is likely a long fight ahead for Sandy Hook families to try to collect that money.

The decision in Texas by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble is another defeat for Jones and notable because a state law has raised questions about how much of the punishment would stand.

In most civil cases, Texas law limits how much defendants have to pay in “exemplary,” or punitive, damages to twice the “economic damages” plus up to $750,000. But jurors are not told about this cap, and eye-popping verdicts are often hacked down by judges. But Gamble said she would enter a judgment for the full amount.

Jones could appeal and has already said he has little money to pay the damages. He said during the Connecticut trial that he has less than $2 million to his name, which contradicted testimony at the trial in Texas. Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems, meanwhile, is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the Alex Jones trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/alex-jones

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The FBI executed a search warrant on a Farragut home on Tuesday.
FBI, IRS search Farragut home
2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk said he's granting "amnesty” for suspended Twitter accounts.
Musk says he’s granting ‘amnesty’ to suspended Twitter accounts
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place Thursday.
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
President Joe Biden, center, standing next to Nantucket Fire Department Chief Michael Cranson,...
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
Fire and rescue workers attend a building hit by a missile in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine’s capital flips to survival mode
FILE - E. Jean Carroll poses for a photo, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York.
Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit