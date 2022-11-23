Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say

Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
By Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A man in Connecticut is facing charges after being accused of leaving a premature baby on the hood of a stranger’s car earlier this year.

Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WFSB reported.

Troopers said they were called in March to respond to reports that someone left a baby wrapped in a towel on the hood of a woman’s car.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release earlier this year.

The infant was taken to the hospital for treatment where authorities determined it to be a 28–30-week-old premature newborn. Troopers said in March the baby was listed in stable condition.

Troopers estimated the baby was 2 lbs. and had been delivered within 24 to 48 hours of the discovery.

After an extensive investigation, Grados was identified as the suspect, both through DNA evidence and a ping on his cell phone that was detected in the area.

According to the arrest warrant, Grados told police he had sex with an illegal immigrant who had a baby as a result. He said the girl showed up at his home with an armed man saying she couldn’t keep the baby because of where she lived.

The arrest warrant goes on to state Grados said the man threatened to kill his family if he called police, so he took the baby and looked for places to drop off the child.

Grados said he thought about going to a firehouse but decided not to because of security cameras, the arrest warrant said.

According to authorities, DNA evidence confirmed Grados as the father of the infant.

