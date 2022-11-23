Michigan man charged with threatening congressman, FBI head

Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed. (Credit: CNN Newsource, FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man used the phone and internet to make violent threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI, authorities said Tuesday.

Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed.

Walter’s parents told investigators that their son has a history of mental illness and wasn’t getting treatment, FBI agent Sean Thomas said in an affidavit filed to support the charge.

Walter is accused of leaving a Nov. 3 phone message for U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat, saying he was going to die.

On Nov. 19, Walter posted comments on Facebook next to a video of FBI Director Christopher Wray, threatening to kill him, Thomas said.

Walter had a gun in his hand when local police visited his home on Nov. 8, the FBI said.

“Although no direct threats were made towards law enforcement, Walter did claim that he would defend himself against the U.S. government,” Thomas said.

Walter went on a rant about kids being assaulted and a lawsuit involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the agent said.

Walter will remain in custody at least until a hearing on Dec. 1. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The FBI executed a search warrant on a Farragut home on Tuesday.
FBI, IRS search Farragut home
2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area
Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of what they expect...
Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers
The woman was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a...
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
KARM feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving; a special day for volunteers too
KARM feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving; a special day for volunteers too
Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can...
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk