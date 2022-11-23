One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says

Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the release said. Officers reportedly arrived on scene to find a man dead from a gunshot.

Another victim with non-life-threatening injuries was dropped off by a Ford sedan to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, the release said. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found the Ford sedan on Chapman Highway, and, after stopping it, found another man with non-life-threatening injuries. That man was also sent to UTMC.

Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, Erland said. At this time, KPD is asking anyone with information to report it to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

