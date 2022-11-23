SEC to honor Lady Vol legend Joan Cronan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joan Cronan, University of Tennessee Athletic Director Emeritus and a trailblazer for women’s college athletics, has been named a recipient of the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.

The Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award is presented on special occasions to former student-athletes, coaches, graduates or administrators of SEC institutions or the conference office who have maintained a lifetime of interest in college athletics and who, over a significant period of time, have exhibited superior leadership qualities and made a significant impact to the betterment of the mission of the Southeastern Conference.

Cronan will be honored during the SEC Legends Celebration on Dec. 2 the night before the SEC Football Championship Game and also in on-field activities before the SEC title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 3.

Under the vision and direction of Cronan, the Tennessee Lady Vols garnered a reputation as one of the most visible and respected programs in the nation.

UT’s success in both athletics accomplishments and academic achievement speaks volumes about her decision-making and leadership ability. Her personal record of service throughout the national athletics landscape is extensive.

Cronan was one of the first women to serve on the NCAA’s Executive Committee and Management Council, and in 2008, she became just the fourth woman to be named president of NACDA, serving in 2008 through 2009.

She is a former president of the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators (NACWAA) and was named its AD of the Year in 2005. She also served on the NCAA’s Championship Cabinet and Leadership Council.

The Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award is named for Mike Slive, commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2014. Slive was named the first winner of the award upon his retirement in 2014, and the award was subsequently named in his honor.

