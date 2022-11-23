SEC to honor Lady Vol legend Joan Cronan

Cronan to by honored with the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service award
Speaking with Joan Cronan on the 50th Anniversary of Title IX
Speaking with Joan Cronan on the 50th Anniversary of Title IX(Joan Cronan)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joan Cronan, University of Tennessee Athletic Director Emeritus and a trailblazer for women’s college athletics, has been named a recipient of the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.

The Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award is presented on special occasions to former student-athletes, coaches, graduates or administrators of SEC institutions or the conference office who have maintained a lifetime of interest in college athletics and who, over a significant period of time, have exhibited superior leadership qualities and made a significant impact to the betterment of the mission of the Southeastern Conference.

Cronan will be honored during the SEC Legends Celebration on Dec. 2 the night before the SEC Football Championship Game and also in on-field activities before the SEC title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 3.

Under the vision and direction of Cronan, the Tennessee Lady Vols garnered a reputation as one of the most visible and respected programs in the nation.

UT’s success in both athletics accomplishments and academic achievement speaks volumes about her decision-making and leadership ability. Her personal record of service throughout the national athletics landscape is extensive.

Cronan was one of the first women to serve on the NCAA’s Executive Committee and Management Council, and in 2008, she became just the fourth woman to be named president of NACDA, serving in 2008 through 2009.

She is a former president of the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators (NACWAA) and was named its AD of the Year in 2005. She also served on the NCAA’s Championship Cabinet and Leadership Council.

The Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award is named for Mike Slive, commissioner of the SEC from 2002 through 2014. Slive was named the first winner of the award upon his retirement in 2014, and the award was subsequently named in his honor.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
Christmas lights (FILE)
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
Knox County Schools is working to stay open, as nearby school districts close due to illness.
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
Police officer interferes with traffic stop
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home

Latest News

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee falls in College Football Playoff Poll
A team of volunteers spent the day organizing goodie bags that will be delivered with...
Over 700 homebound seniors to receive Thanksgiving meals, goodie bags
McGhee Tyson Airport
Pack your patience for holiday travel this year
A team of volunteers spent the day organizing goodie bags that will be delivered with...
Knoxville CAC prepares for record Thanksgiving deliveries