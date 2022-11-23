Send get well cards to Hendon Hooker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols star quarterback Hendon Hooker will be out for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in the game against South Carolina on Saturday.

The senior started the game as a Heisman Trophy hopeful but left early in the fourth quarter walking with assistance and putting little weight on his left leg.

Coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media Monday and said he hates how Hooker’s career ended at Tennessee, especially because of how much he’s poured himself into the program and the growth he’s made over the last two seasons.

“He represents everything good about college football,” said Heupel. “A young man that’s learned how to be a man, that does it the right way, that cares about his teammates. That’s grown outside of the game, that’s grown inside of the game. That’s put him to have a great future in the game, too. Just hate that we don’t get the chance to go compete with him again and that he doesn’t have that opportunity.”

Now, you can send cards and other well wishes to Hooker as he recovers.

Tennessee Athletics released the following address for fans to use.

Hendon Hooker

Tennessee Football

P.O. Box 15016

Knoxville, TN 37901

Hooker came into Saturday’s game against South Carolina with 2,888 yards, completing 71% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He was 25-of-42 for 247 yards and three TDs before his injury.

On top of his superb play on the field, Hooker also signed two NIL deals with French’s Mustard and Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville.

Hooker has been a role model to many young athletes and has used his platform to spread his faith, co-authoring a children’s book with his brother Alston titled, “The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes.”

“One thing I wanna do is be a positive light in my community and in people’s lives,” Hooker said after receiving a special note from a young Vol fan.

Hooker is on track to earn his master’s degree in agricultural leadership after securing his bachelor’s degree in public relations from Virginia Tech prior to coming to Tennessee.

