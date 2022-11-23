Tennessee falls in College Football Playoff Poll

The fourth College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols fell after the loss to South Carolina.
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) for a 3-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols fell to number 10.

Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and South Carolina on Nov. 19.

There is one game left in the regular season. The Vols will play against Vanderbilt on Saturday, but they will be facing off without their star quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Christmas lights (FILE)
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
Knox County Schools is working to stay open, as nearby school districts close due to illness.
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
Police officer interferes with traffic stop
Officers thought she was drunk behind the wheel; then another officer arrived and took her home

Latest News

A team of volunteers spent the day organizing goodie bags that will be delivered with...
Over 700 homebound seniors to receive Thanksgiving meals, goodie bags
McGhee Tyson Airport
Pack your patience for holiday travel this year
A team of volunteers spent the day organizing goodie bags that will be delivered with...
Knoxville CAC prepares for record Thanksgiving deliveries
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign