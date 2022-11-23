Tennessee falls in College Football Playoff Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols fell to number 10.

Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and South Carolina on Nov. 19.

There is one game left in the regular season. The Vols will play against Vanderbilt on Saturday, but they will be facing off without their star quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.