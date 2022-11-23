Titans Mr. Football finalists announced
East Tennessee represented well for 2022 awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on Nov. 3. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
- Kumaro Brown, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
- Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie High School
- Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
- Jacquan Davis, Fairley High School
- Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy
- Zech Prince, East Robertson High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
- Jordan Harris, Alcoa High School
- Mark Joseph, Sheffield High School
- Lance Williams, Alcoa High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
- Gabe Borders, Macon County High School
- Marcellus Jackson, Fulton High School
- Walker Martinez, Anderson County High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
- De’Sean Bishop, Karns High School
- Malaki Dowell, White County High School
- Brayden Latham, West High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
- Justin Brown, Blackman High School
- Arion Carter, Smyrna High School
- Noah Vaughn, Maryville High School
DIVISION II, CLASS A
- Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School
- Kevin Finch, University School of Jackson
- D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
- Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
- Charlie Robinson, Webb School of Knoxville
- Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
- Max Carroll, Briarcrest Christian School
- Caleb Hampton, Baylor School
- Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy
KICKER OF THE YEAR
- Max Gilbert, Lausanne Collegiate School
- Oziel Hernandez, Germantown High School
- Reese Keeney, Farragut High School
