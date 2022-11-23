Tracking on and off rain chances starting late Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are hitting the roads today, the weather across the region is mild and dry! We are tracking chances starting late Thanksgiving and lasting through most of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another frosty cold start to your Wednesday. Most of us are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We are seeing those mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Today is really the pick of the week with that sunshine and a high of 63 degrees. A few high clouds move in later this afternoon and evening.

Those high clouds keep us a little bit warmer overnight with temperatures dropping to 34 degrees by Thanksgiving morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warmth continues into Thanksgiving day with a high near 65 degrees! We’ll see a mixture of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A spotty rain shower is possible during the evening hours, but most of the rain arrives late Thursday into Black Friday. We’re still seeing a 60% coverage through Friday morning, then more scattered rain midday to spotty by Friday afternoon. The rain drops us to the mid-50s Friday afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Saturday with more rain arriving by the afternoon to evening hours. We’re looking at another 60% coverage overnight Saturday. Showers are spotty by Sunday morning and then drying out by the afternoon hours. Highs are in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we dry out to start the new week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could be tracking another cold front late Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

