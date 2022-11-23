Warm & dry Thanksgiving, three rain chances ahead

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks really light rain early Friday, and more delayed rain reaching us Saturday night.
David Troutman got us this beautiful view over Sevier County.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the warmer temperatures coupled with sunshine. We’re starting to add more clouds into the mix by thanksgiving with rain likely heading to Friday.

A second system trails with cool late fall rain this weekend.

Next week brings a return to milder weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wednesday night isn’t terribly cold. However, you’ll want a jacket as you drive, fly, or just prep dishes early Thursday. With an increasingly stiff breeze through the day, we’re even warmer. We make a run at 65 degrees with some **very** late rain chances. Heading out for doorbuster deals on Black Friday? There’s a higher end chance of rain. That said, the rain amounts aren’t particularly troubling.

With possibly fewer people on the roads because of the holiday, and the early timing, this doesn’t quite rise to a First Alert. We’re talking a few one hundredths of an inch. Friday is actually right around average for the afternoon high, but will be noticeably colder.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re watching the second system in the 8-day Planner for the weekend. That being said, rain is slowing down on all of our weather maps. The chance of rain in Nashville for the later Vols/Vandy game is decently high now, but that same cold rain will not reach us in East Tennessee until late Saturday night. The overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday is the best threat for heavier rain in the immediate forecast. Those rain showers linger into mid-day Sunday.

Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday are dry and comfy enough. The third shot at rain next week looks a little stouter. That’s on Wednesday.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

