Warming up ahead of batches of rain through Thanksgiving weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are hitting the roads today, the weather across the region is mild and dry, but we are tracking batches of rain that arrive in our area Thanksgiving night and again this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a warmer day, with a high of 63 degrees! It’s a great day to put up outdoor decorations or go to the Fantasy of Trees. A few more clouds arrive this afternoon, with scattered clouds this evening, but that just slows down the cooling a bit.

The partly cloudy night, “tucks us in” a little cozier. It will be around 34 degrees Thanksgiving morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warm trend continues through Thanksgiving day, so you may want to open the windows and take a walk, with a high of 65 degrees. It stays partly cloudy overall, we’re seeing some breaks for mostly sunny times. A spotty rain shower is possible during the evening hours, but most of the rain arrives late Thursday into Black Friday morning. It’s a 60% coverage overnight, with light to some moderate rainfall, then spotty by mid to late morning Friday.

Friday is overall mostly cloudy, with spotty rain throughout the day, and a high of 56 degrees.

That trend continues into Saturday, with the next batch of rain arriving by the afternoon to evening hours. We’re looking at another 60% coverage overnight Saturday. This round is heavier, with a half an inch average rainfall for our area. The showers are spotty by Sunday morning and then drying out by the afternoon hours. Highs are in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we dry out to start the new week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We could be tracking another cold front late Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

