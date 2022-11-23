When out-of-stock antibiotic for kids will be back on the shelves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The spike in flu and RSV cases is taking its toll, causing a shortage of a common antibiotic.

Amoxicillin is typically used to treat a variety of illnesses in children, and the increase in infections is making it hard for manufacturers to keep up.

COVID-19 mitigation measures, like masking, lowered rates of other infections, so some drug companies said there had been little demand for the medicine during the height of the pandemic.

Since the antibiotic is made when there’s a demand for it, the companies need time to catch up.

Amoxicillin is expected to be back in stock by early next year.

In the meantime, pharmacists advised parents not to panic if their child does get sick and offered a variety of alternatives.

