Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit, suspect in custody


The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph as law enforcement chased the suspect's vehicle from Smith County into Wilson County on Sparta Pike.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot an officer while leading law enforcement on a car chase from Smith County to Wilson County.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began after the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute in Smith County. Deputies in Smith County alerted the WCSO of the pursuit and they assisted once it crossed over county lines. The Tennessee Highway Patrol also joined the pursuit.

The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph down Sparta Pike and shots were fired. A Wilson County deputy was injured from a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a local hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

At one point, the suspect exited the vehicle and scaled the roof of a random house, and began shooting randomly into the sky. It is not known if the deputies returned fire.

Law enforcement personnel on the ground were able to talk the man down from the roof and he was taken into custody.

“We live in a crazy world,” said Captain Scott Moore with the WCSO. “Our deputies are trained throughout the year on situations like this, so we responded quickly and efficiently. We want our citizens to know that whenever we have situations like this, we are going to continue to be quick and take the suspect into custody, such as this.”

PIC - police chase ending in Wilson County
PIC - police chase ending in Wilson County(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI executed a search warrant on a Farragut home on Tuesday.
FBI, IRS search Farragut home
Knox County Schools is working to stay open, as nearby school districts close due to illness.
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee falls in College Football Playoff Poll
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker tore his ACL and will be out for the rest of...
Send get well cards to Hendon Hooker
Police lights graphic.
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says
WSMV pursuit
Deputy injured in pursuit through Wilson County
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick