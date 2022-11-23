WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content.

Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some of the biggest stories in East Tennessee, including the death of Zaevion Dobson. She was one of the first on the scene when wildfires engulfed Gatlinburg in 2016 and she helped lead WVLT’s coverage when Carly Trent, a missing Rogersville girl, was found safe.

She’s dedicated hours to researching Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and uncovered dangerous holes in Tennessee’s daycare regulation system after two toddlers tragically died while in the care of an at-home daycare.

While we saw her work in front of the camera she also led the WVLT digital product as the Executive Producer of Digital Content.

Amanda has been honored with 13 regional Edward R. Murrow awards, two National Murrow Awards, nine Emmy awards along with more than two dozen Emmy Award nominations. She was named ‘Best Reporter’ and ‘Best Anchor’ by the Tennessee Associated Press twice.

Hara served as a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sister of East Tennessee, a board member for Horse Haven of Tennessee, and an advisory board member for the American Cancer Society. She also sat on the board for the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding.

Amanda’s last day on air will be on November 23.

