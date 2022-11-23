WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list

WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list.
Heather Haley
Heather Haley(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university.

Haley studied journalism at UT and graduated in 2005. Since then, she has spent 16 years working in the industry for Gray TV, rising to the rank of Chief Meteorologist at WVLT in 2019.

Haley’s favorite UT memory is her senior year. During that time, she was able to travel with UT to New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Diane Sawyer and Hoda Kotb while in New York City with a dozen other students,” Haley said. “Meeting two women who worked hard to advance their careers gave me the courage to pursue my dream of being a chief meteorologist.”

Haley made history as Knoxville’s first ever female chief meteorologist.

