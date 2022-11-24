Anonymous tippers prepare to give during the holiday season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The group Tipping in The Boro is continuing to leave many speechless as they leave large tips for restaurant workers.

With Christmas soon approaching, they are preparing to give during the holiday season.

“We had friends and family that are in the restaurant industry, and we have seen how they were struggling to pay bills and just make it to feed their families,” one of the anonymous tippers said.

A local couple started Tipping in The Boro in 2020 during the pandemic. With the help of community donations, they’ve surprised more than 60 hard-working people since then.

They’ve even shocked locations like City Cafe in times of need.

“It was actually a really big shock. The week previous to that was the week that we were possibly closing the doors here at City Cafe,” City Cafe manager Courtney Adams said. “We were fortunate enough people came out from the community and helped us out to keep our doors open and we are still going strong right now.”

As the group continues to give thanks this holiday season, they plan to surprise 12 special people for Christmas.

“You can’t describe in words how you feel when you see the people and how they react to it,” one of the anonymous tippers said. “It is a major blessing.”

Click for more on donations and how you can help.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.