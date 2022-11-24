Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

