Floyd County family rebuilds flood-damaged home, returns in time for Thanksgiving

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, flooding rocked the Garrett community of Floyd County along with many other communities throughout the region. The Hanekamp family of Garrett sustained heavy damage to their home and was one of many who were saved by swift water rescue teams that day.

The Hanekamps have since been remodeling their home and preparing for their return.

“A lot of 10 and 12-hour days during the remodel. Sanding, painting, puttying. 12-hour days is what it took us,” said Onas Hanekamp.

On Tuesday, the family returned to their home and spent the night there for the first time since the flood. Achieving their goal of being back in their home by Thanksgiving Day.

“I like to cook. I like to feed my family,” said Onas Hanekamp. “In the Bible, it says to gather together around the table... and... that’s where I like to do it.”

The Hanekamps add that they have plenty to be thankful for this holiday season.

“That’s what Thanksgiving is about, being thankful,” said Deedra Hanekamp, “And I’m thankful to God for every one of those people, for everything they’ve done, the love and kindness.”

The family also plans to continue their work, help others, and pay it forward.

“Yes, we’re home, we’re getting settled, but... it’s getting to the point where it’s time for us to start helping others too,” said Onas Hanekamp. “I mean, we’ve already been helping... we do what we can wherever we can, and this gives us the stability to continue to help people.”

The Hanekamps’ small business, Hanekamp Manor Bikes & Books, has not yet reopened, but the family says they do plan to be back in business in the near future.

