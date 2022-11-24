Holiday spending plan could keep your budget on track this season

Have a plan to pay back charged purchases as soon as possible
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The National Retail Federation predicted holiday shopping this year will approach $1 Trillion, up 6-8% over 2021. To make sure your holiday budget doesn’t balloon, the best strategy is to make a spending plan.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, shared several tips to rein in holiday spending:

  • Make a budget and stick to it
  • Try to avoid using credit cards and pay with cash
  • If you have to use a credit card, use one with rewards points
  • Make a plan to pay back any credit cards charges as quickly as possible

A recent study from our partners at NerdWallet reported that 31% of 2021 holiday shoppers have still not paid off their holiday shopping debt.

The study also estimates that holiday shoppers will spend an average of $823 in 2022.

NerdWallet had several tips to lower holiday spending:

Keep receipts handy: if you have purchased an item you see cheaper elsewhere, many retailers will offer price matching or offset price drops

Compare, compare, compare: There are many apps and browser extensions available to help find the lowest price on items

Talk to friends and family about scaling back: Discuss setting a price limit or doing a gift exchange instead of buying for everyone

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The FBI executed a search warrant on a Farragut home on Tuesday.
FBI, IRS search Farragut home
2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area
Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of what they expect...
Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers
The woman was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a...
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
KARM feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving; a special day for volunteers too
KARM feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving; a special day for volunteers too
Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can...
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk