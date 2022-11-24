Light rain overnight with heavier rain and wind early Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a truly spectacular day of weather Thursday, rain returns very early Black Friday. Shouldn’t cause too many issues for early shoppers, though. After a lengthy lull of mild weather, rain is back in the forecast late, late Saturday night.

Heavy rain rolls in once again next Wednesday. Those three shots of rain could be helpful, because drought continues to spread; effectively everyone who can view WVLT over the air is now in a drought.

WHAT TO EXPECT

First off, Happy Thanksgiving! Wow, what a day, huh? The mild weather continues this evening as clouds begin to roll in. We should be totally dry until just around midnight. Rain is here for most in the pre-dawn hours of Black Friday. If I were shopping then, I would bring rain gear. That said, it’s ultra light and not a big deal.

Even as the rain ships out fast, we are left with lots of clouds. Winds come out of the northwest, and later, the north. The highs are still a little above normal for late November.

Saturday begins with abundant sunshine but clouds progressively stream in through the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

In your I’m All Vol forecast, the next batch of rain coming from the west reaches Vanderbilt area first, so showers increase in coverage during the evening game Saturday.

I'm All Vol forecast (WVLT)

Sunday’s high is around 60 degrees, and the showers taper off from scattered to spotty in the mid morning to early afternoon. It looks like we’ll have some good wind gusts kicking up at times, peaking at 40 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we dry out to start the new week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The next system moves in on and off rain Tuesday night through Wednesday, and could change to spotty mountaintop snowfall Wednesday night.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

