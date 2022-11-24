No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.

After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found on Halloween night.
Even with knowing some answers, she still doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death after searching for details for more than three years.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In October of 2019, Harmony Garcia reported her brother missing in Monroe County.

On Halloween of this year, the sheriffs office announced they found human remains after a hunter came across them in the woods. Those remains were identified as Luke Michael Butler, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everybody keeps saying you got closure you got answers but we don’t have any answers all we have is a piece of my brother that we have to find out how to burry and nobody should have to go through that,” said Garcia.

Even with knowing some answers, Garcia still doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death after searching for details for more than three years.

“It felt like nobody heard me, it was like a silent cry,” said Garcia.

Garcia said she’ll remember her little brother for his infectious smile and caring personality. Butler leaves behind four children, with the youngest being just 7 years old, according to Garcia.

“They deserve to be able to lay their daddy to rest and they deserve to be able to know what happened to him one day when they grow up and want to know. It’s a hard story for anybody but it needs to be told,” said Garcia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating how Butler went missing and the circumstances surrounding his death.

