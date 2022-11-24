Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers

Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of what they expect to be a busy Tanger Outlet Center on Friday morning.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers in Sevier County were planning for a jam-packed weekend with many trying to get to the county’s big shopping centers.

In Sevierville, that starts bright and early on Friday.

Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of what they expect to be a busy Tanger Outlet Center on Friday morning.

“It will be busy. Black Friday is here so we expect a lot of traffic and a lot of people having fun,” Sevierville Police Department Spokesman Bob Stahlke said.

Stahlke advised shoppers to watch for officers directing traffic and the pedestrians who’ll be walking to their shopping destination.

“I have three things. Be patient, be considerate, and plan extra time. It’s just going to take longer to get everywhere. That’s just the nature of it right now,” he added.

Officials with Tanger Outlets planned extended hours on Friday with shopping starting at 6 a.m. but they announced the sales will continue all season long.

“For the remainder of the holiday season we are open seven days a week. We open at 10 a.m. Monday to Saturday. And we’ll be open until 9 p.m. and on Sunday we’re open until 7 p.m. So, there’s a lot of hours to get all of your shopping in,” said Allie French, with Tanger Outlet Center.

For the little ones, and the adults at heart, don’t forget to look for the Elf on the Shelf while shopping. That could keep the whole family entertained. You’ll find information on that at shopper services.

“This is our second year partnering with Elf on a Shelf and we are excited to have six scout elves here at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville hidden throughout our center,” said French.

And the police remind you to keep your doors locked, packages hidden, and always check your surroundings.

“You know we’re glad to have everybody here, we want everyone to be patient and be careful,” added Stahlke.

