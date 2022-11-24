Sevierville restaurant plans a free Thanksgiving meal

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant is planning a big Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, but this meal is different. You won’t have to pay to eat.

The owner of East Tennessee Billiards has been busy the past several days prepping for Thanksgiving. She’s got the potatoes ready to mash and the turkeys ready to warm, all to say “thank you” to those who support her business.

“Just wanting to give back to the community that gives to us all the time they come and they support us and I just figured it’s a great way to spend my birthday actually. So I give away free Thanksgiving meals,” said Natacha Hylton. “It just took me a couple of days, because you got to prep everything and you can’t just do it all at once and you know you want it to be warm and good for everybody as well too.”

Hylton said she’ll be in bright and early Thursday to get the finishing touches put together. Then she’ll serve meals as long as they last.

She’s hopeful that more people will get the message and not spend Thanksgiving alone.

“I had 75 orders last year and I could only give away 35 for some reason. So hopefully this year I have 85 orders and hopefully at least I can give away those 85 this year,” she said.

East Tennessee Billiards plans to open the doors starting at noon.

