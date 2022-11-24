Sevierville restaurant plans a free Thanksgiving meal

East Tennessee Billiards plans to open on Thursday at noon to serve a free meal to anyone who wants it or is spending Thanksgiving alone.
East Tennessee Billiards plans to open on Thursday at noon to serve a free meal to anyone who wants it or is spending Thanksgiving alone.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant is planning a big Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, but this meal is different. You won’t have to pay to eat.

The owner of East Tennessee Billiards has been busy the past several days prepping for Thanksgiving. She’s got the potatoes ready to mash and the turkeys ready to warm, all to say “thank you” to those who support her business.

“Just wanting to give back to the community that gives to us all the time they come and they support us and I just figured it’s a great way to spend my birthday actually. So I give away free Thanksgiving meals,” said Natacha Hylton. “It just took me a couple of days, because you got to prep everything and you can’t just do it all at once and you know you want it to be warm and good for everybody as well too.”

Hylton said she’ll be in bright and early Thursday to get the finishing touches put together. Then she’ll serve meals as long as they last.

She’s hopeful that more people will get the message and not spend Thanksgiving alone.

“I had 75 orders last year and I could only give away 35 for some reason. So hopefully this year I have 85 orders and hopefully at least I can give away those 85 this year,” she said.

East Tennessee Billiards plans to open the doors starting at noon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The FBI executed a search warrant on a Farragut home on Tuesday.
FBI, IRS search Farragut home
2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says

Latest News

East Tennessee Billiards plans to open on Thursday at noon to serve a free meal to anyone who...
Sevierville restaurant plans a free Thanksgiving meal
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more rain and wind at times this weekend.
Thankful for warmth today, ahead of showers tonight
Santiago Vescovi
No. 22 Vols cruise past Butler in the Bahamas
After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.