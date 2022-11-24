Sticker shock: As prices rise, real Christmas trees not spared

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the price for nearly everything continues to climb, Christmas trees are not spared either.

”It’s harder to find premium trees and that’s all we carry and the prices of course have really gone up this year associated with fuel and labor so the prices have really gone up and even fertilizer is up just like everything else,” said Rick Oakes, owner of Oakes Family Christmas Trees.

2022 marks 37 years the Oakes and his family have sold trees along Kingston Pike.

While still finding the fun in providing Christmas memories to many, he said unfortunately this year’s prices are what they are.

”There’s nothing anyone can do about the price other than bear it and grin, really,” said Oakes.

Oakes knows he’s providing a service that makes memories and hopes despite the rising cost of a Douglas Fur, he hopes people still seek out the happiness that is a real tree.

”They’re coming out here for an event, to bring their family out and get a live tree,” said Oakes.

In Lousiville along Topside Road, Raise the Tree is experiencing the same spike in costs as every other tree seller is.

”Across the board, there’s definitely going to be a price point squeeze for the whole market,” said Head Elf Ian Dovan.

Dovan, like Oakes, said the cost is what it is, but reminded buyers that 10% of Raise the Trees pop-up proceeds go towards area non-profits.

”The trees are a little more expensive but the donations then become a little bit more too. It’s nice to have a little bit of a silver lining on that cloud,” said Dovan.

Both lots are selling premium trees, promising if you buy from their lot, it’s worth the price.

”We do stick to premium grade trees and so the prices are a little bit elevated compared to if you go to a home improvement store to get a tree or something like that. As those prices go up also it’s kind of the entire, everyone is going to feel pinched a little bit this year,” said Dovan.

If you’re looking to save money, Oakes recommends dropping down a tree size compared to seasons past.

