Sticker shock: As prices rise, real Christmas trees not spared

Real Christmas trees are being impacted by price increases this year.
Along with nearly everything, real Christmas Tree prices are up this year.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the price for nearly everything continues to climb, Christmas trees are not spared either.

”It’s harder to find premium trees and that’s all we carry and the prices of course have really gone up this year associated with fuel and labor so the prices have really gone up and even fertilizer is up just like everything else,” said Rick Oakes, owner of Oakes Family Christmas Trees.

2022 marks 37 years the Oakes and his family have sold trees along Kingston Pike.

While still finding the fun in providing Christmas memories to many, he said unfortunately this year’s prices are what they are.

”There’s nothing anyone can do about the price other than bear it and grin, really,” said Oakes.

Oakes knows he’s providing a service that makes memories and hopes despite the rising cost of a Douglas Fur, he hopes people still seek out the happiness that is a real tree.

”They’re coming out here for an event, to bring their family out and get a live tree,” said Oakes.

In Lousiville along Topside Road, Raise the Tree is experiencing the same spike in costs as every other tree seller is.

”Across the board, there’s definitely going to be a price point squeeze for the whole market,” said Head Elf Ian Dovan.

Dovan, like Oakes, said the cost is what it is, but reminded buyers that 10% of Raise the Trees pop-up proceeds go towards area non-profits.

”The trees are a little more expensive but the donations then become a little bit more too. It’s nice to have a little bit of a silver lining on that cloud,” said Dovan.

Both lots are selling premium trees, promising if you buy from their lot, it’s worth the price.

”We do stick to premium grade trees and so the prices are a little bit elevated compared to if you go to a home improvement store to get a tree or something like that. As those prices go up also it’s kind of the entire, everyone is going to feel pinched a little bit this year,” said Dovan.

If you’re looking to save money, Oakes recommends dropping down a tree size compared to seasons past.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI executed a search warrant on a Farragut home on Tuesday.
FBI, IRS search Farragut home
Knox County Schools is working to stay open, as nearby school districts close due to illness.
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee falls in College Football Playoff Poll

Latest News

Santiago Vescovi
No. 22 Vols cruise past Butler in the Bahamas
After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.
What not to feed pets on Thanksgiving
What not to feed pets on Thanksgiving
Officials transported a skull to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination and...
Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County