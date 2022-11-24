Thankful for warmth today, ahead of showers tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Thanksgiving from the WVLT First Alert Weather team! It’s a nice day to open the windows or take some time outside, ahead of a couple of chances for rain.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are a few clouds moving around this morning, which only keeps us closer to seasonable, as we start the day at a chilly 34 degrees.

It’s a partly cloudy and warmer Thanksgiving day with a high of 65 degrees. It stays partly cloudy overall, we’re seeing some breaks for mostly sunny times. A spotty rain shower is possible during the evening hours

Tonight is when a batch of rain moves through, building up to a 60% coverage by the morning. But, it is light rain overall with some moderate showers. We’re only cooling to around 47 degrees, thanks to the clouds and light showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is overall mostly cloudy, with spotty rain possible, but we’re seeing some more cloud breaks in the late afternoon to evening. The high is still mild, at 60 degrees.

Saturday starts off a little chilly at 36 degrees. Then it’s a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day, with a high of 59 degrees. Again spotty showers are possible ahead of more rain, but the Saturday night to Sunday morning batch is more moderate to some heavy rainfall.

Sunday’s high is around 60 degrees, and the showers taper off from scattered to spotty in the mid morning to early afternoon. It looks like we’ll have some good wind gusts kicking up at times, peaking at 40 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we dry out to start the new week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The next system moves in on and off rain Tuesday night through Wednesday, and could change to spotty mountaintop snowfall Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.