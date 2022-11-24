What not to feed pets on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re making this Thanksgiving, because some foods can send them to the hospital.

Patricia Pleinis, an associate veterinarian at Magnolia Animal Clinic in Knoxville, said they see a lot of sick pets that eat things they aren’t supposed to during the holidays.

“A lot of the times we do see something like Pancreatitis, which is inflammation of the pancreas because they’re eating too fatty of food, too spicy of food and things like that. We see a lot of upset stomachs. So diarrhea, vomiting,” said Pleinis.

Pleinis spoke on what some of those items are.

“Well there’s a lot of things they shouldn’t have. Garlic, onions, raisins, grapes, pumpkin Pie filling with the seasoning in it. Things like that. Anything fatty, no turkey skin, no ham, anything with a whole lot of spices or anything like that is a bad idea,” said Pleinis.

Pleinis said while there’s a lot they can’t have, there are some things pets can eat in moderation.

“They can have turkey. If you know what’s in your mashed potatoes you can give them that. No heavy cream, no butter, or things like that. But if it’s just a plain piece of sweet potato or a plain piece of white potato that’s fine. Turkeys, melons, regular pumpkin is very good for dogs and a lot of them can eat that,” said Pleinis.

