What not to feed pets on Thanksgiving

If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re cooking.
If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re cooking.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re making this Thanksgiving, because some foods can send them to the hospital.

Patricia Pleinis, an associate veterinarian at Magnolia Animal Clinic in Knoxville, said they see a lot of sick pets that eat things they aren’t supposed to during the holidays.

“A lot of the times we do see something like Pancreatitis, which is inflammation of the pancreas because they’re eating too fatty of food, too spicy of food and things like that. We see a lot of upset stomachs. So diarrhea, vomiting,” said Pleinis.

Pleinis spoke on what some of those items are.

“Well there’s a lot of things they shouldn’t have. Garlic, onions, raisins, grapes, pumpkin Pie filling with the seasoning in it. Things like that. Anything fatty, no turkey skin, no ham, anything with a whole lot of spices or anything like that is a bad idea,” said Pleinis.

Pleinis said while there’s a lot they can’t have, there are some things pets can eat in moderation.

“They can have turkey. If you know what’s in your mashed potatoes you can give them that. No heavy cream, no butter, or things like that. But if it’s just a plain piece of sweet potato or a plain piece of white potato that’s fine. Turkeys, melons, regular pumpkin is very good for dogs and a lot of them can eat that,” said Pleinis.

For a complete list of what pets can and can’t eat for Thanksgiving, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI executed a search warrant on a Farragut home on Tuesday.
FBI, IRS search Farragut home
Knox County Schools is working to stay open, as nearby school districts close due to illness.
Knox County Schools stay open after districts close for illness
FILE
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee falls in College Football Playoff Poll

Latest News

Santiago Vescovi
No. 22 Vols cruise past Butler in the Bahamas
After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.
With more than 1,000 trees to chose from, finding the perfect tree should be as easy as one,...
Sticker shock: As prices rise, real Christmas trees not spared
Officials transported a skull to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination and...
Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County