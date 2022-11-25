Basketvols set for Championship of Battle 4 Atlantis against Kansas

After edging out USC in overtime, the Vols take on the defending National Champions, Kansas, Friday.
After edging out USC in overtime, the Vols take on the defending National Champions, Kansas,...
After edging out USC in overtime, the Vols take on the defending National Champions, Kansas, Friday.(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After outlasting the University of Southern California Thursday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Basketvols advance to take on Kansas Friday.

The Jayhawks are ranked No. 3 and sit at 6-0.

The Vols meet the Jayhawks for only the seventh time in program history, with Kansas holding a 4-2 advantage.

The matchup for the Vols features a heavy task as the Jayhawks have held their opponents to under 40% shooting through their first half dozen games.

Kansas is led by redshirt junior Jalen Wilson who leads the Big 12 in scoring at a 24.3 clip.

The Vols are currently being paced by freshman Julian Philips, averaging 18.0 points a game.

Tennessee’s win would mark the program’s first preseason tournament win since 2010.

Tennessee and Kansas tip off at 7:30 pm. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
University officials said they investigated the team from Nov. of 2020, through May of 2021,...
Tenn. releases official response to NCAA investigation of football program
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.

Latest News

Rebels at Alcoa
High School Football: State Semifinal Friday
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Tennessee disputes failure to monitor its football program
Santiago Vescovi
No. 22 Vols cruise past Butler in the Bahamas
East Tennessee represented well for 2022 awards
Titans Mr. Football finalists announced