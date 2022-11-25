Basketvols set for Championship of Battle 4 Atlantis against Kansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After outlasting the University of Southern California Thursday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Basketvols advance to take on Kansas Friday.

The Jayhawks are ranked No. 3 and sit at 6-0.

The Vols meet the Jayhawks for only the seventh time in program history, with Kansas holding a 4-2 advantage.

The matchup for the Vols features a heavy task as the Jayhawks have held their opponents to under 40% shooting through their first half dozen games.

Kansas is led by redshirt junior Jalen Wilson who leads the Big 12 in scoring at a 24.3 clip.

The Vols are currently being paced by freshman Julian Philips, averaging 18.0 points a game.

Tennessee’s win would mark the program’s first preseason tournament win since 2010.

Tennessee and Kansas tip off at 7:30 pm. on ESPN.

