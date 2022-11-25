The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving

A Sevierville staple sought to serve 400 plates Thursday.
The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members.

”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna give back,” said a Dam Store employee.

The workers prepared meals Wednesday, hoping to help show their thanks to people around the area.

