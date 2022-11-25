The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members.

The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year.

”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna give back,” said a Dam Store employee.

The workers prepared meals Wednesday, hoping to help show their thanks to people around the area.

