Few showers this morning, drier for our afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers are around to start our Friday with the better rain coverage remaining off to our south. Drier weather moves back in temporarily for this afternoon and to start Sunday, but you’ll need to grab the rain gear Saturday night into Sunday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, but winds will also be a factor as they ramp up starting late Saturday and into Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you are planning on heading out early this morning morning to get some of the Black Friday deals make sure to grab the rain jacket as showers linger through the early morning hours before slowly drying out into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger through the afternoon keeping temperatures in check as highs only reach the upper 50s to near 60. A few stray showers are possible through the afternoon mainly along the higher elevations and into Southeastern Kentucky.

For Friday Night Football the weather looks to be fine with partly to mostly cloudy skies as the rain diminishes. If you plan on heading out to Krutch Park for the tree lighting the weather looks to be nice as well with temperatures in the upper 50s to start and slowly falling.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s a colder start for Saturday morning with temperatures back into the middle 30s before warming into the lower 60s for the afternoon. Most of the rain holds off during the rain and then we’ll watch for some heavier rain to arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you are heading west to Nashville to watch the Vols take on Vanderbilt make sure to pack the poncho and umbrella as rain starts earlier.

Rain arrives a little faster in Nashville for the Vols game (WVLT)

Sunday we watch our winds increase with gust upwards of 40 mph at times with higher elevations seeing higher gust at times. Temperatures are a touch cooler for Monday as highs are in the middle to upper 50s with lower 60s returning both Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance of a few mountaintop snow showers heading into Thursday morning with cold air funneling in.

Few opportunities for rain this weekend (WVLT)

