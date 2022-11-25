KARM feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving; a special day for volunteers too

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For some people, Thanksgiving is more than eating turkey and watching football. But for others, it’s about serving.

About 100 volunteers showed up early Thursday morning to feed the homeless in Knoxville.

“Thanksgiving is a tough time, and a lonely time for a lot of people,” Todd Gilbert said, Chief Operating Officer of Knoxville Area Rescue Mission.

On Thursday, KARM hosted its annual Thanksgiving lunch, where they served Thanksgiving meals to about 300 people. KARM has been doing it for 36 years. Gilbert said the meal is only part of what they try to provide.

“All over the news, you’re going to hear people talking about wanting to be with family,” Gilbert said. “And we are a family for hundreds of people.”

KARM’s Thanksgiving lunch has become a tradition for volunteers too.

“From the very first time I served, I got way more from it than I was able to give,” said Bobby Arthur, who’s volunteering for KARM’s Thanksgiving lunch for the 11th time.

He said helping people on Thanksgiving was rewarding.

“Oh they’ll say ‘god bless you, thank you so much, we just so appreciate what you’re doing,’ you’ll hear that over and over,” Arthur said.

Donna Mostella is a long-time volunteer too, participating for the ninth time. She does it with her husband and kids every year. She said she found a good thing nine years ago, and doesn’t want to change her holiday routine.

“It’s something that you feel is right to give yourself. Extra two hours out of your day to help the people that cannot help themselves,” said Mostella.

Other volunteers showed up for the first time.

“I needed to find a place where I could serve and do something for God, and really help people,” said Gary Gebler, who was helping serve dessert. “My wife heard about KARM, today’s our first day volunteering, and I start full-time Monday.”

As special as it is to volunteer on Thanksgiving, Gebler is hoping it inspires people to help the needy throughout the year.

