Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive

WATCH | Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A boy who survived a breathing condition and received treatment at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the inspiration for a toy drive in Lincoln County to help other kids at UK HealthCare.

People in that community are wanting to give back, partly because of the miracle they say they saw in Kase Chaney. Kase survived a breathing condition called “floppy airway.”

Organizers say the toys give children something to look forward to.

“When you see people in your own community that are hurting you just really rally around them,” said Brooke Walls. “We are all the body of Christ. The older I get, I realize we all need each other. We just want to love on people. We get so caught up in the hustle and bustle we sometimes forget what Christmas is all about.”

They are asking that all toys be new and in original packaging.

They can be dropped off at Green River Pentecostal Church in McKinney, the funeral homes of Fox and Friend, WL Pruitt and Lake Cumberland, as well as Durham’s Grocery and the McKinney Depot restaurant.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray...
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
University officials said they investigated the team from Nov. of 2020, through May of 2021,...
Tenn. releases official response to NCAA investigation of football program
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man found dead in Five Points area
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.

Latest News

Ben tracks two high-end chances for heavier rainfall
Ben tracks two high-end chances for heavier rainfall
Safety tips for holiday shopping
Holiday shopping safety tips
Santa poses for a picture with two children in Gatlinburg on Friday.
Kids are calling Santa
Lisa Williams recalls scary moments as she escaped her mobile home on fire and got to safety.
Seymour woman loses home in Thanksgiving Day house fire
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun and kick off the Christmas season this weekend with these events