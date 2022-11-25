Knoxville firefighters enjoy Thanksgiving together away from families

This Thanksgiving, some men and women at the department are squeezing in some family time with each other between calls.
The firefighters enjoyed having their own Thanksgiving, after cooking up a good meal in the kitchen and bringing in some stuff they brought in from home.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some professions require workers to spend the holidays away from family. The same goes for a group of firefighters at the Downtown Knoxville Fire Headquarters.

This Thanksgiving, some men and women at the department are squeezing in some family time with each other between calls.

The firefighters enjoyed having their own Thanksgiving, after cooking up a good meal in the kitchen and bringing in some stuff they brought in from home.

Firefighter Mason Grooms said working on holidays, away from his family, isn’t that bad because they have each other.

Grooms also said the department was thankful for people in the community who stopped by and thought about them during the holidays.

”The only other thing that I can think of is just to tell thank you. They bring stuff in for us all the time. On holidays we’ll get people bringing deserts and food in that they had made and stuff for us so we get taken care of. We appreciate it,” said Grooms.

Some of the food they had on the menu included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, and deviled eggs.

Chris Wilbanks, senior firefighter, and son of assistant chief Mark Wilbanks said growing up, his father would be the one working during the holidays, but now the roles have changed.

“So growing up, we’d do Christmas or Thanksgiving or whatever sometimes on a different day. Sometimes you’re just getting up really early on Christmas and doing it before you leave and have to do it before work. I’d always go see him at the fire hall, and now it’s swapped roles so they came by today and a lot of other people’s family will do that too,” said Wilbanks.

The firefighters said Thanksgiving day at the fire department was pretty quiet, with very few calls. Which allowed them to spend more time together as a work family.

