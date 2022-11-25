Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.

One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in the Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 South in Loudon County, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Raymundo Carreon, from Sweetwater, was driving a 1994 Ford E15 Van when he ran off the road to the left. He overcorrected twice which caused the van to roll five times before coming to a stop in the median, according to the report.

The passenger, 30-year-old Armando Martinez, was also injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

