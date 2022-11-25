Man found dead in Five Points area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages,” KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

