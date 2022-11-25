Milder Saturday but wind and rain pound the region Sunday AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you wake up to wet roads while doing your Christmas shopping? Almost everyone got a smidgen of rain but nothing to move our drought conditions. That could change as two high-end chances of heavy rain - and even thunderstorms - move in.

While there are some peaks and valleys in the temps, nothing gets too cold. We’re above freezing all week long, at least in the bottom of the Valley.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Morning fog. That’s the first piece of the Saturday weather puzzle. We start in the upper 30s; kinda cold for Small Business Saturday. We burn off the fog and turn it into several hours of warmer sunshine. Highs should be in the low-to-mid 60s!

By day’s end the clouds are cemented, and they’re here for 24 hours. There could be a quick shot of light rain by dinnertime, but that is not the ‘main event.’ In your All Vol forecast, rain will be a big factor for the Vols as they take on the Commodores. It will rain for most of the game. That said, temps aren’t too bad.

The same rain from Nashville hit us just before or right around midnight. It will rain for hours, with storms possible before dawn Sunday. Severe weather is not likely, but one or two strong storms is possible.

The wind is also a big or bigger deal than the rain. Even after the rain is done with, we have hours of 30-40 mph gusts to go.

LOOKING AHEAD

A couple of remnant straggling showers are here Monday, mostly on the Plateau.

