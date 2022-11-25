Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s

The vests for K-9 Ryker, K-9 Tuko, and K-9 Raven costs $2,600 each and the non-profit asked for assistance from the community to help raise the remaining funds needed.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar announced they were helping the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office fund vests for the office’s three K-9s.

“For many law enforcement departments, bullet resistant vests for K-9s are not in the budget,” according to officials with the sheriff’s office. “Instead, departments rely on non-profit assistance to acquire the protective gear.”

“The non-profit seeks community heroes to assist in funding all three Kevlar vests,” officials said.

“K9 Ryker, K9 Tuko, and K9 Raven’s workday includes, but not limited to, pursuing the most violent offenders, taking narcotics off the streets, article search, area search, and building search. The Kevlar vests in need of funding will protect against stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns. Fundraising is continuous to ensure all three Kevlar vests are purchased for K9 Ryker, K9 Tuko, and K9 Raven.”

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Each vest will be embroidered with the name of a fallen officer nominated by the K9′s handler, to honor them for their sacrifice.

All of the proceeds go towards the vests and whatever donations are left over after the purchase, will go towards helping the next K-9 that needs one.

You can help by donating online.

