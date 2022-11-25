Paula Deen in Pigeon Forge to light the tree at Lumberjack Feud

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The queen of southern dishes, Paula Deen, made a trip from Savannah to Pigeon Forge for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Deen spent time with her family on Thanksgiving Day and at a her restaurant: Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.

“My whole family and I had Thanksgiving lunch yesterday at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, and it was incredible,” said Deen on WVLT News This Morning. “I couldn’t tell that I didn’t cook it.”

Friday, Deen was at the Lumberjack Feud to see the 30-foot tree she’ll light on Saturday evening.

30ft tall tree that will be on Lumberjack Square in Pigeon Forge this holiday season. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“This is my first time lighting the tree here at Lumberjack. Usually I’m down the street on The Island, so this is a fun fun change. I’m hoping everybody’s going to come out. I have all eleven of my grandchildren with me,” said Deen.

The activities start at 5:00 p.m. on Lumberjack Square, tree lighting at 6:45 p.m. with Paula Deen and then she plans to be a part of the 8 p.m. show.

The one-hour event will feature live music, free Ooey Gooey cake (Deen’s recipe) and a hot chocolate bar.

